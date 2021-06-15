Antarctica is a place that will forever live in your heart and soul if you ever get the opportunity to go there.

Very large iceberg — Antarctic Peninsula

Recently, I came across the Only One website and 13-minute film premiere. I was moved. It is an emotionally charged piece. The music and film come together in a way that just emphasizes the feeling you get when you are there. It’s beautiful.

Leopard seal Antarctic fur seal

The film was created by Marcus Goddard, award-winning composer and SeaLegacy. It features the cinematography of world-renowned photographer, Paul Nicklen. A solo by celebrated cellist Yo-Yo Ma. And musical contributions from 40 artists from 18 orchestras around the world.

Gentoo penguin Chinstrap penguin

After the film, there is a half-hour discussion between Katie Couric and the creators of this piece. They discuss how they produced this piece remotely during the pandemic and what it means to them. The talk also centers around the ongoing campaign to protect Antarctica.

Minke whale right next to our Zodiac. Exhilarating.

Only One is dedicated to protecting the oceans, tackling climate crisis and building a more just, equitable planet.

Take an hour break and watch “Antarctica: Life Emerging.” Learn more about Antarctica and what is happening to our planet. I’d love to hear your thoughts on the film after you watch it.