This just in. We have finally, after hundreds of years making photographs, discovered the perfect light.

That’s right, folks. The absolutely best time to photograph anywhere on Earth has been discovered. Grab your cameras, grab a lens. Which lens? It doesn’t matter because the light is perfect.

Thanks to the Perseverance rover has sent us exactly what we want to know.

Here it is.

The moment you have been waiting for.

The exact best time to make any photograph, anytime is Mars 20:00:00.

If you actually read this, then take a moment to appreciate a serious thing. Sounds from Mars, and the lead photo captured on Mars, thanks to NASA.

Happy April Fools!