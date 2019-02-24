This laugh from the Shoppe Designs. Thanks!
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: With apologies to Julius Caesar - February 24, 2019
- On Photography: Abelardo Morell, 1948-present - February 24, 2019
- Adventure photography contest from Lume Cube - February 21, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.