Sunday Comics brings a little humor to the end of your weekend, just in time for Monday! As photographers, we’ve all been there and experienced those head-shaking moments.
Thanks for this week’s humor and thought experiment to the Shoppe Designs.
Our new Sunday Comics opening photo is by: Joe Ciciarelli on Unsplash
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: On the wall art… - July 7, 2019
- On Photography: Francesco Scavullo, 1921-2004 - July 7, 2019
- The Weekly Wrap-Up: June 30-July 6, 2019 - July 6, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.