Thanks to the estate of Rene Maltete for today photographic humor.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Mirror, mirror - April 7, 2019
- TIPA Awards: Skylum Luminar wins 2019 Best Imaging Award - April 3, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Michael Hutchinson - April 2, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.