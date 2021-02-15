Gear talk is one of those hot topics that still go around in photography circles. The statement that gear doesn’t matter is particularly controversial. On one side of the argument, we have photographers who are more inclined towards the technical side of things. On the other side, we have those who are more attuned to the artistic and experimental aspect of the craft.

This is exactly what the photographer duo behind Mango Street found themselves discussing in the video above. They made their point known from the title alone — your photography gear doesn’t matter. At least, it doesn’t if you just want to start creating something. What matters, they said, is your story and the emotions or messages that you want to convey to your audience.

Whether you agree or not, their perspective is definitely worth hearing out. So many aspiring photographers out there believe that they need to have the latest and the greatest photography gear straight away in order to create something meaningful and artistic. Of course, it’s a different ballgame if we’re talking about professional photography, but that’s for another story!