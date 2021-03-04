When building a studio setup for portrait work, lights and modifiers should never go missing. However, these tools tend to be too expensive especially when bought all at the same time. If you’re thinking of putting together a simple setup to start with, one of the most useful and cost-effective light modifiers you can get is the v-flat. Essentially, it’s just made up of two panels joined together, and is white on one side and black on the other. It’s simple and low-tech, but it’s actually versatile, easy to use and perfect even for home studios.

In the video above by Adorama, Gavin Hoey shows how he uses the v-flat in different ways to create stunning results in his home studio. These include preventing unwanted reflections and light bouncing around the room and onto your subject. Conversely, you can also use the v-flat as a reflector to achieve a nice and controlled soft light. Lastly, he also demonstrates how to use two v-flats to create controlled reflections for some extra creative results.

