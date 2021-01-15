Among the first technical things that every photographer has to learn is choosing the right lens for the job. It’s not so much as picking up the right brand, but more of choosing the right focal length that will best convey your story or message.

Jamie Windsor stresses why the focal length matters when choosing the right lens in his brief but very insightful video essay. Illustrated by some of the most iconic movies and the cinematography techniques behind them, he breaks down how your choice of lens changes the dynamic of the scene you’re capturing. He also emphasizes how different focal lengths bring a certain psychological meaning or impact to your audience. So, if you’re looking to break away from your kit lens and venture into a specific genre with the right lens, this video is highly recommended!