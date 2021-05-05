Are you just getting with astrophotography? Among the things you’re most likely researching now is your lens options. The goal is to narrow them down to the focal length/s that will provide the right framing for deep sky subjects.

Still undecided? You might want to take a look at 135mm lenses and see if they’re a good fit for what you want to do. The beloved Rokinon 135mm f/2 ED UMC in particular could be of interest to you.

In the video above from 2019, Trevor Jones of AstroBackyard shared his insights on the Rokinon 135mm f/2 ED UMC. He begins with what makes it a popular lens in the astrophotography community. As a mid-range focal length lens, it provides impressive framing opportunities for large deep sky objects and even multiple targets. He also said more about its main draw over astrophotographers and his great experience with other Rokinon lenses. So, it’s no surprise that he recommends it to anyone looking for affordable yet dependable lenses for astrophotography.

Apart from the Rokinon 135mm lens, do you have other great glass in mind for astrophotography? Why not tell us about it in the comments below, or start a discussion in the Photofocus Community, if you’ve already joined?