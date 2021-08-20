Have you ever been on a photoshoot, come back to your computer, and realize that some, if not all, of the images on your memory card are corrupted? This is where using two memory cards in-camera can help to protect your images.
In this video, landscape photographer Elia Locardi explains the importance of having backups of all the photos that you shoot. He also discusses the importance of having multiple backup hard drives for the same reason.
Save on LuminarAI
Save $10 on LuminarAI and get our free Boot Camp video course to help get you started!
Leave a comment