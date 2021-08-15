Since the resurgence of film photography, there has been considerable interest in unique gear like pinhole cameras and large format cameras among experimental photographers. Still, not everyone would lug around either of these cameras for travel snaps. But, should you? What would it be like to do so?

Thankfully, we have the video above by Andrew of husband and white photography team Denae and Andrew to satisfy our curiosity. On a recent road trip, he took with him a special camera: a demo unit of a new, large format pinhole camera. It’s the brainchild of writer and film photographer David Hancock, who is also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the large format pinhole camera kits under 5119 Cameras.

Andrew used the 4×5 version that David sent him to take photos of rural decay and landscapes across California en route to Southern Utah. Photos shot with a pinhole camera aren’t exactly the sharpest, but you’d be surprised at the results. Or maybe not, since it’s also a large format camera.

Got any insights about this interesting combination of pinhole and large format camera? Where would you take it if you can get your hands on one? Drop them in the comments below, or in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!