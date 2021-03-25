At some point in your learning journey, one of the terms you will start hearing often is clipped highlights. The pros always caution about overexposing your photos particularly for this reason. But what exactly does clipping mean, and how do you know if your highlights are clipped?

In his video above, UK-based Mike Smith quickly explains what clipping is and what it does to your photos. In a nutshell, overexposing your shots will always lead to clipped highlights. Details will be lost in the brightest parts of your image, and you won’t be able to do much about it even when you edit it later. Smith also includes great examples of a photo and its histogram to demonstrate what clipping looks like.

