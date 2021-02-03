As with all genres, landscape photography comes with its own challenges that every photographer must be able to work around with. Whether you’re just getting started or have already been shooting landscapes for a while, there’s always something you can do to get past them and learn from your mistakes.

UK-based landscape photographer Nigel Danson gives a rundown of the seven most common mistakes he sees landscape photographers do over and over. But, they’re actually easy to solve. These are less about camera settings or choice of gear, but more about getting the composition right. These include unbalanced images, weak foregrounds and lack of a focal element.

He illustrates these mistakes with some sample photos and demonstrates the tweaks and adjustments that would best fix them. For good measure, he also includes some examples of photos that got it right. Hopefully, these tips should help you get better snaps for your next landscape photography shoot!