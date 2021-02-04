Got a great idea for shooting portraits against the city skyline at night? You’re definitely going to need a flash for best results. It will allow you to use faster shutter speeds while also keeping your subject properly illuminated and in sharp focus.

In case you’re new to shooting city portraits at night, David Bergman has some easy tips for you in the video tutorial above for Adorama. He explains how you can use flash with a beauty dish from dusk to nighttime to achieve different looks. This works great when you’re shooting with a low ISO of 100 or 200, and at wide open apertures like f/1.2. You won’t need to do long exposures just to achieve a stunning and well-exposed shot!

