One of the most exciting parts about getting ready for fall landscape photography is scouting for new locations. It’s a great way to plan your compositions and the gear to bring for your actual shoot. You don’t necessarily have to go far to find new spots. You can always revisit your favorite locations, just as UK-based landscape photographer Nigel Danson does.

In the video above, he takes us to his favorite spots to share how he usually prepares for his fall photography in the woodlands. He makes these visits around a month ahead of the season. It allows him to get a good idea on where to shoot next and what new compositions to try. It’s great for exercising your creativity and challenging yourself to look at the elements differently.

The key to fall photography is keeping an eye out for the changes as the new season rolls on. As you scout your chosen locations, you may find some areas where these changes will give way to dramatic fall photos. So, don’t forget to do some test shots so you have some visual reference for when you go back.

How do you usually prepare for your fall landscape photography shoot? Tell us about it in the comments below, or in our landscape photography group discussions if you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community!