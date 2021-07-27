Are you a film photographer thinking of getting into home developing? It’s only one part of the equation. You’ll also need to do the scanning and editing of your film negatives yourself. It can be challenging and even overwhelming even for today’s long-time film photographers. Thankfully, there are also a lot of photographers out there who generously share their scanning tips and techniques.

Among them is Jason Kummerfeldt, who runs grainydays with his film photography know-how with a generous helping of humor. In the video above, he shares how he scans 35mm, 120 and 8-by-10 inch large format negatives. He covers the equipment he uses and why he chose to work with them, including technical details like scanner capabilities.

He also briefly talks about scanning medium format and large format film negatives using a DSLR and a macro lens. So, if that’s something you’ve been thinking about trying out, you’ll surely find some useful information in this video.

After scanning your negatives comes editing the digitized files. Of course, Kummerfeldt also included some sample edits to show how he typically addresses the color casts and applies crops if necessary.

Got a question about scanning and editing film negatives? Ask your fellow photographers in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!