Been shooting film for some time? There’s a great chance that you’ve already accumulated a big collection of film negatives. Whatever you do, don’t throw them away! It can easily get time-consuming and confusing to organize them. But with the video above, you’ll be on your way to keep them all in order, whether they’re 35mm or 120 film.

Los Angeles-based film photographer and filmmaker Caleb Knueven comes to our rescue with his useful storage and organization tips for your film negatives. If you’re mostly early into your film photography journey, these will help you avoid dealing with the clutter and chaos later on. It would be tempting to just put them all in a container and forget about it. But, if you want to be do more with your film photography — like make darkroom prints out of them — you’ll need a method to the madness.

So, Knueven covers everything you need to know to get started, from how to physically store your film negatives and how to complement it with a digital system. You’ll need something to store them safely and properly. It’s best that you label each set of scans with pertinent information like the camera, film, date and location. Lastly, you’ll also need to organize the files to help make sifting through your photos easier. I promise, all these will help make your film photography life loads easier!

