Thinking of setting up your own photography studio at home but feel that your space is too small for it? You may be surprised to know that you can still make it work for you, whether you plan to shoot simple head shots, fashion portraits or product photos.

London-based photographer and creative director Laura BC gives some quick and easy tips for building a home studio in a small space. She covers everything you’ll need to get started, including backdrops and lighting equipment. She also gives some affordable options in case you just want to do a budget setup to begin with. The good thing about starting simple is that it dispels the idea that you need to have a big space in order to achieve studio-quality photos.

