Street photography is one of the most accessible and easiest genres to get into for anyone starting out in photography. You just grab your camera, hit the streets, and capture interesting slices of life out there as they happen. However, as with other genres, one can’t help but think if there are certain rules that dictate what a “proper” street photograph is.

This prompted Faizal Westscott to talk about it in the video above, covering three of the most common misconceptions about the craft. He did so with the intention of encouraging us to not be bound by the wrong ideas about what street photography should or should be. A good example is the belief that a photo taken out in the streets is not street photography if doesn’t have any people in it. Another is the belief that you must have a professional gear, simply because it’s what we see photographers-turned-YouTubers use today.

