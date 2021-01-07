Bokeh essentially refers to the artistic quality of the blurred, out-of-focus areas of an image. Many vintage lenses are known for rendering unique bokeh, which makes them popular — or at least interesting — even among digital photographers. If you’re a fan of retro aesthetic or experimental visuals in photography, you’ve most likely been curious about incorporating this quirky look in your work.
In the video above by Simon of Simon’s Utak channel, he provides one of the most comprehensive guides on the topic of using vintage lenses on digital cameras to tap into this aesthetic. If you’re new to this, you definitely have a lot of questions that Simon may be able to answer. Are these vintage lenses cheap or worth it? Why are they so popular for bokeh? How do they perform on today’s digital sensors? Which vintage lenses do you need if you’re after a “bokeh monster?” Just to name a few!