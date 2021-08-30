Street photographers typically go for 35mm or 50mm lenses as their tools of the trade. Still, it’s not unheard of for some to experiment with focal lengths that aren’t typically used for street photography. It will definitely be challenging, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be an interesting experience.

A good example is the 90mm f/1.25 TTArtisan lens that street photographer Pierre T. Lambert took out for a spin in the video above. He struggled a bit with his compositions since he’s a wide lens photographer. The manual focus also slowed him down a bit. But once he got the hang of things, he actually got some really great results.

This lens is designed for portraits and close-up shots, so it’s nice to see him squeezing some street portraits in this shoot as well. Actually, the combination of the extra reach and beautiful bokeh still proved effective for his usual energetic street photography.

Do you think you’ll enjoy doing street photography with the f/1.25 TTArtisan lens? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below, or join our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!