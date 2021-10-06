Since its rise to popularity around a decade ago, social media has become the go-to way for creatives to share their work. It’s possible to reach and build a wider audience. Connecting with both existing and potential clients was easy. You could curate your posts and show your best work to maximize engagement. So, it wasn’t surprising when creatives turned to social media platforms as makeshift portfolio. For a time, it was effective. Fast-forward to the present, that’s no longer the case.

Canada-based Peter McKinnon is among the latest photographers who are reminding us of the reality that social media is not our photography portfolio. Admittedly, at a time when everyone who has a camera (or a smartphone) can essentially call themselves a photographer, it’s getting harder and harder to get your work noticed. Sure, Instagram can somehow help with that. However, aside from the fact that it has become crowded, the algorithms keep changing. Also, Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app.

That said, we come to the most important point that McKinnon mentioned. Your photography portfolio needs to be accessible to everyone. Not all potential clients will be checking your work out on Facebook. Nor will they be comfortable doing business with you through Instagram.

So, what you need is your own portfolio website. Think of it as a “central hub” that contains your best work. Then, you can give your audience and clients the option to investigate further through your other links and social media pages. Having your own photography portfolio also allows you to present your work the way you want it to be seen. You can apply your branding as well so everything looks clean, consistent and professional.

These are just some of the important points that McKinnon raised in his video above. So, make sure to watch until the end and take notes for when you’re ready to set up your own photography portfolio!

