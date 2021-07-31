Want to start making money in photography but don’t know where to begin? It may initially seem that you’ll need a lot of professional gear to do this. In reality, all you need are six pieces of equipment to embark on a journey to professional photography. Actually, you most likely already have three out of six!

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens quickly breaks down the items in the list. Since you’re jut starting out, you don’t need to go for the expensive camera models, or the ones with the most bells and whistles. Instead, he suggests choosing equipment based on the photography that you want to do. Among these are lenses, tripods, reflectors and flashes, which are versatile tools that you can use for different kinds of photography.

Of course, if you’re already practicing with a camera, you’re already on the way. Already tinkering with your images using an editing software? Then, you’re also most likely halfway mastering the editing techniques and workflow that you’ll need to build a professional photography business. If you have everything you need, you’re ready to shoot and make money

