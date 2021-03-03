When you’re starting out with photography and have just decided to get your first camera, you’ll most likely be using a kit lens — or the lens that initially comes with your camera — for a while. This lens typically regarded as all-around, low-budget lens that is inferior in quality and performance. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to create great pictures with it. Since you’ll be practicing and getting to know your camera with this lens, it pays to know how to make the most out of it.

In the video above, Portugal-based Jacek Sopotnicki shares some easy tips for shooting stunning photos with whatever the kit lens you have. He walks us through the settings to use on a given scene, as well as some basic composition rules to keep in mind. He also demonstrates how to use the kit lens to shoot different kinds of photography, especially landscape/travel and portrait photography, which are two of the genres most beginners get into. Since a kit lens is essentially a zoom lens, he also showed how the different focal lengths available in this lens creates a different look for portraits.