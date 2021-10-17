When it comes to legendary lenses, the Leica Noctilux 50mm lenses are high up on the top spots. These lenses boast the largest maximum apertures among the Leica lenses. Hence, they are also the most expensive Leica lenses. The unbelievably fast f/0.95 has been particularly intriguing for many, for obvious reasons. Still, the new Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/1.2 is nothing short of interesting, as we’ll find out in the video above.

Ted Forbes of The Art of Photography begins by telling us some cool facts about the new Noctilux-M 50mm, which is actually a historical reissue lens. That means it’s a new production of the very first Noctilux released in 1966. He also tells us why photographers back then needed super fast lenses, and what made things different compared to how we use fast lenses today. To further satisfy our curiosity, he also includes details about the lens design, its role in photography history and the visual signature that it carries over to this new reissue.

Of course, Forbes also talks about how this lens performs and what its photos look like. This way, you know what to expect in case you’re thinking about pairing your Leica with it. As expected, price is definitely a pain point for this lens. So, he also provides some perspective on whether it would be a good buy for you. If not, you may want to consider other wallet-friendly alternatives of the Noctilux lenses.

What do you think about the new Leica Noctilux-M f/1.2? Share your insights with us in the comments below, or in drop by our group discussions if you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community!