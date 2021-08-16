Preparing for a senior portrait session happening soon? It always helps to try something new or different from your usual poses or techniques. Maybe you’re doing it for the first time and want to get an idea on how senior portrait photographers are approaching the craft. Whichever the case, we’re sure today’s featured senior portrait tips will come in handy!

In the video above by South Carolina-based Leslie Kerrigan of Seniorologie, she shares some of her go-to sitting poses for her senior portrait shoots. But first, she gives some tips that will make these sitting poses easier to achieve for your seniors. These include what to look for in your shooting locations and wardrobe considerations.

As with any portrait shoot, it’s always a great idea to demonstrate the poses to your seniors first. Then, give them some options and variations so you can easily direct them throughout the session. This way, you won’t have to stop shooting all the time to switch poses.

Are there any senior portrait tips or sitting poses that you think should be on this list? Share them with us in the comments below, or in our portrait photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!