Regardless of the type of photography, the tripod is one of the most important tools in every photographer’s arsenal. You just don’t know when it will come in handy to ensure steady shots. With this in mind, a tripod should first be durable, stable and has the right tripod head for the job. But, with all the different options out there (yes, you’re not limited to ball head), how do you know which is best match for your photography?

For the video above, professional photographer and videographer Mike Smith narrowed the list down to six different types of tripod heads and what each of them are best for. He also gives some tips on what to keep in mind and what to avoid when getting a tripod head. In case you’re yet to buy a tripod kit, hopefully this quick guide will be able to help you get the right tripod head that best fits what you do.