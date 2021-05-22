If you’re a little ahead in your landscape photography, you might be wondering if it’s time to try something new. Build new routine. Make improvements to your workflow. Or even shoot with a new focal length. For example. it can be tempting to get an ultra wide-angle lens to capture sweeping vistas. But, do you really need it?

Landscape photographer Nigel Danson always gets asked by his viewers if they should get ultra wide angle lenses. To answer this question, he talks about the pros and cons of using lenses wider than 24mm in the video above. He specifically mentioned 14-24mm and 16-35mm lenses as examples.

Eyeing any of the lenses he mentioned above? Hopefully, his tips and insights will help you make an informed decision on whether or not it’s something you need for your landscape photography.

