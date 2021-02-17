If you’re not doing professional photography, there’s a good chance that the thought of building a career out of your passion for photography has already crossed your mind. As with any creative craft, there are pros and cons to making a living as a full-time photographer. So, before you dive headfirst, it’s always a good idea to know what you have to prepare for.

Canada-based film photographer Kyle McDougall shares his thoughts on the topic in the video above, to help give some perspective on making a living out of the photography you love doing. Apart from drawing from his own experiences putting up his own photography and production business, he also talked about venturing into YouTube videos and social media posts about film photography.

As with any line of work, you can definitely expect some stress and burnout in professional photography. But, there are definitely some really good pros that come with being self-employed as a creative. Most importantly, McDougall also gave some extra tips to help you determine if it’s worth the trouble monetizing the kind of photography you love doing. Will it give you a good income? Or are you better off exploring other options that could make you earn more and still enjoy the freedom to do photography that inspires you? The key is to balance being an artist and still being able to make a living.