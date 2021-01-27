If you’ve just started to get serious with photography, chances are, you’ve already encountered some terminologies that are still alien to you. But, fret not, as we’ve found a quick video that will get you up to speed with these terms, which every photographer must know.

As part of their collection of videos for beginners, the folks of Mango Street quickly explain what basic terms like aperture, ISO, depth of field and bokeh mean, and what they do to your photos. They also included some terms like RAW, noise and white balance, which you’ll especially hear and read a lot in digital photography resources from here on.

Getting acquainted with these terms and what they stand for will definitely help you loads in getting ahead in your photography journey. So, watch closely and take some notes. If you have more questions, feel free to head to the Photofocus Community as well and get in touch with other photographers!