It’s always interesting to know what photography means and does for people. Our motivations, ideas and creative processes may be different, but we all share the love for photography. We may feel that passion burning less brightly after some time. But when that happens, one of the quick ways to rekindle the photography inspiration is to hear from other photographers what they love about the craft.

The video above by Los Angeles-based feature film director and short film maker Myles Matsuno is a perfect example. It features Altadena, CA photographer Terry Fouche, who shares why he became a photographer and why capturing a single, poignant moment is what he loves doing. To be specific, when photographing people, he’s always searching for “that little moment with a twinkle in the eye.”

It’s always refreshing to learn about other photographers’ perspectives and their source of photography inspiration. If you’re in need of something to rekindle or reinforce your love for photography, we’re sure this quick video will do just that!

What about you, what do you love about photography? What fuels or inspires your work? How do you make sure it shows in the kind of photography that you do? We’d love to hear your thoughts either in the comments below or over at the Photofocus Community!