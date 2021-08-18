Digital technology has made it easier than ever to achieve panoramic photography. Most digital cameras today now have built-in panoramic modes. Simply pan the camera left or right, up or down and it creates a panoramic photo for you. You can also stitch together multiple, overlapping images using your go-to image editing software.

But, if you’re feeling a bit adventurous and experimental, you might want to turn to dedicated panoramic film cameras. Some are iconic, others quirky yet interesting!

Today’s featured film camera falls under the latter category. In the video above, professional photographer and instructor Nick Carver introduces us to the Noblex 6/150 F, a swing-lens panoramic camera that takes 120 film. If you’ve come across or heard about the Widelux or Horizon cameras, this camera works the same way. Unlike conventional cameras, the swinging lens exposes a curved piece of film.

Carver also explains the drawbacks of using such a camera for panoramic photography, as well as how it compares with another medium format camera he typically shoots with.

Ever shot with a swing-lens panoramic film camera like the Noblex 6/150 F? Tell us about your results in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!