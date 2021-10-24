Previously, we shared a bunch of tips and ideas for creating cool Halloween portraits. Of course, portraits aren’t the only photography projects you can explore this spooky season. Today, let’s take a look at other creative photo ideas to try and have fun with in our halloween shoots.

In the quick video above, we have UK-based photographers Ash & Joe taking us behind the scenes of their latest spooky Halloween photos for this year. They also give us nine easy and fun ideas that we can do both indoors and outdoors. Some of these ideas are classic images for the occasion. But of course, you can always incorporate your own props or variations to give them a different spin or story.

Many of these ideas also need several shots of a scene and a fair bit of compositing to create the final image. So, if you’re looking to either learn or brush up on compositing, this is a perfect opportunity to practice and master the techniques.

