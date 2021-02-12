Shooting in long exposure is one of the most effective techniques in landscape photography. However, it’s often a challenging ordeal to get a punchy, properly exposed image, especially for beginners.

To the rescue comes Adam Karnacz of First Man Photography, who takes us along his shoots to demonstrate five simple tips that will help us nail long exposures each time. These include the must-have tools for landscape photographers and developing your own workflow that will allow you to focus on the composition.

It’s also important to note that not all subjects and the conditions when you’re out shooting will be ideal for long exposures. Therefore, Karnacz also talked about how to work around these challenges so you can still get some good results even when the situation isn’t ideal

