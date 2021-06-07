One of the things that photographers first learn in photo editing is the using the S-curve. This technique using the Curves command in Photoshop is actually a powerful tool for tweaking the brightness, contrast, and colors of your photos. It may not be the easiest command to master for beginners, yet once they do, it will quickly become their go-tool for tonal adjustments. However, there’s another approach to this if you use Lightroom: using tone curves instead of S-curves.

Some photographers prefer using Lightroom’s tone curves instead of Photoshop’s Curves command. Some, like Toronto-based designer and photographer Anthony Gugliotta, have also found a more effective way to use the tone curves instead of the traditional S-curve. In the video above, he quickly explains his preferred method to stylize his snaps in different ways.

If you’re new to tone curves, no need to worry, as his tutorial also includes a brief explanation of what it is and what it does to your image. Next is his actual hack for the tone curves, which is an easier and more precise way to tweak specific portions of your image. If you’re a bit more advanced in your Lightroom editing, his tips may provide you with a better process to include in your workflow.

