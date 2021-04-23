Whether you’re a fan of cinematic photography or want to do both photography and filmmaking, lighting techniques will be crucial to your craft. After all, what are photos and videos but images and moving pictures made possible with light? As you have probably already seen, poorly or badly lit scenes often lead to uninteresting results.

In the video above by Epic Light Media, they give a rundown of the different lighting techniques that you may already have heard about. In fact, many of these are commonly used in the studio. However, the video also explains why these techniques are so useful and effective for achieving that so-called cinematic look. Lighting actually plays a big role in setting the mood of a scene, supporting a story and bringing visual appeal. Even the different light sources around your house can add character and make your scene more interesting!

Personally, I think this is one of the most informative videos for anyone looking for a different perspective on learning how to properly light their shots!

