Legendary English cinematographer Roger Deakins is best known for his gripping work on films like “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Fargo,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Skyfall,” “Sicario,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917.”

The last two are particularly noteworthy for earning him the Academy Awards. So, when landscape photographer Todd Dominey came across some of Deakins’ insights on realism in image-making, he just had to share his own thoughts about it.

In the video above, Dominey talks about what we can learn from the esteemed cinematographer’s perspective on creating a balance between authenticity and interpretation, and how we can apply it to our work. Whether you’re a photographer, filmmaker or videographer, you always have a choice on the direction of your narrative, and what you want your audience to feel — or even believe — when they look at your work. If your photography leans towards the conceptual and the cinematic, we’re sure this video will be especially useful and inspiring to you.