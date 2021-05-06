If you have the chance to visit a breath-taking scenery, you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to be there by sunrise. Aside from taking in the view and spending some much-needed time in the great outdoors, make sure that you also take the chance to do some landscape photography!

In the video above, Nigel Danson shows us why it’s always a great idea to be in a location in time for landscape photography at sunrise. Even if it means waking up and setting out as early as 3 a.m.! You’ll need to be there at least an hour before sunrise not only to setup your gear, but also to scout the best spots and angles.

It will also give you the best chance to make the most of the light, whether it’s a dramatic sunrise or slightly overcast morning light. As Danson shows in his beautiful shoot, taking the time to set your composition will often yield great results anyway, even if the weather doesn’t permit the dramatic Golden Hour.

