Color is a powerful visual tool that works wonders on your photography. Using split toning when editing your photos is among the most effective ways to do this. If you’re fairly new to post processing techniques, it’s worth learning how to utilize it, whatever your photo editing software.

In the video above, we have Bali-based travel photographer Sean Dalton sharing his tips on how to level up your colors with split toning. He finds this editing feature to be an incredibly useful yet under-utilized Adobe Lightroom function. In a nutshell, it allows you to add color to the highlights and shadows of your image. It’s a great way to experiment with color combinations and add color depth and interest to make your shots more eye-catching.

Any scene that can use a nice pop of color will greatly benefit from split toning. As Dalton demonstrated in his example, fall scenes are perfect for this. There’s a big difference between using the temperature slider to add warmth to the photo, and using the split toning feature to make the fall colors glow even more. So, if you’re planning to shoot fall foliage soon, make sure you put this feature to good use!

Of course, that’s not the only way you can get creative with this Lightroom feature. If you already had your introduction to color theory, you can also put that into practice here. Go ahead and experiment with split toning using analogous and complementary color schemes to come up with your own looks and editing styles!

Want more editing tips and tricks like this? Make sure you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community to chime in the group discussions with your fellow photographers!