When used correctly, color is a very powerful tool for fashion photography and creative projects. It can create different moods, make a statement and highlight subjects effectively. This is why working with color is one of the most important skills to master if you’re thinking of venturing into these genres.
In the quick but insightful video above, Czech artist and art director Eliška Sky Kyselková gives some great tips on how to use color to create eye-catching fashion photography and creative portraits. She also gives some great examples of these tips in action to make subjects stand out, as well as create contrast, harmony and different emotions. She also talks about how the color wheel and the psychology of color work in photography, which is especially important in the social media age.