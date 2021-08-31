The tripod is, without question, one of the most important tools you need to have when you’re starting out in food photography. You don’t have to worry about shooting in low light, or getting your camera to be stable and positioning it securely for your desired framing. However, there will be times when you won’t have a tripod at hand. Is there a way to still get decent results when you’re shooting indoors in low light?

This is something that Brandon of figandlight got quite a lot of questions about it in the past, so he made the video above in response. In his five quick tips, he addresses common issues like usable ISO settings, camera shake and decreased sharpness in wide apertures. They will definitely be useful if you’re yet to invest in a reliable tripod.

Also, shooting indoors doesn’t always mean you’re working in the studio or at home where you can control the lighting. When you’re forced to work with available light, his tip to use a pocket LED light will help you get much better results.

