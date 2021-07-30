If you do a lot of color photography, it follows that you need to have skillful control of colors. You must be able to use it to best present the story or message of your photos. Using presets and LUTs created by other photographers is a quick way to get the job done. They also bring good opportunities for learning how to be more intentional with the hues you use for your work. Your end goal, however, is to be able to use color palettes or schemes that you designed yourself.

In the video above, Sean Tucker gives some tips on how to achieve this using the Hue, Saturation and Luminance (or HSL sliders) on Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. He also took inspiration from the color grading typically applied in the world of cinema to create a certain mood or feel. He also included some pointers on limiting your color options using analogous and complementary color schemes. So, if you find the cinematic look particularly interesting, there are plenty of inspiration and ideas for you.

Have you come across other great tips for using color in your work? Do share them with with us in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!