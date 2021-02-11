Do you have some favorite shots that you’re truly proud of? They definitely deserve a space to adorn your home or work space. This is where big photo prints come into the picture. To get the best results, you’ll need to make sure that your image size is big enough for large prints.

If your photos are too small, you have to blow up and enhance them according to the print size you need. Even if you’re a beginner, you’ll see that simply resizing the image won’t cut it.

In the video above, Mitch Boyer, who used to run a one-man print shop, shares his tips for making images bigger for print without ending up with a pixelated mess. These include retouching for keeping necessary details intact, ensuring sharpness, reducing the grain or noise and adding enough contrast to make the image pop. It can take some work, but it’s all worth it once you see the excellent print quality!