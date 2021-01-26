Since photography is essentially working with and capturing light, mastering light is one of the fundamental skills that will let you to achieve outstanding photos. Of course, that includes landscape photography applications. It can be especially challenging since unlike studio photography, you have no control over the light that you get on a given day. However, there are still things you can do to understand how light affects the scenes you are photographing and how you can make the most out of it.

In the video above by UK-based landscape photographer Nigel Danson, he shares seven simple ways you can master light for shooting landscapes. You’ll need to train your eye to study the scenes and see light with more intention and creativity. But with practice, you’ll be able to use his tips and tricks to create strong compositions, apply clever use of colors and emphasize shapes and textures.

