The moon is one of the first subjects that budding astrophotographers point their cameras to. Whether on its own or set against a landscape at dusk or at night, it’s one of the most stunning subjects to photograph. To achieve great moon photos, you’ll need to put together a combination of the right timing, the right equipment, the right camera settings and of course, the right composition.

In the video above, professional photographer and educator Karl Taylor talks about the equipment, techniques, sky conditions and camera settings that you can start with to get the best moon photos. He begins with some tips on when is the best time to photograph the moon (yes, full moon isn’t the only time you can do so) and how to track the lunar cycle.

If you’re planning to do this for the first time, you’ll want to take note of the setup and camera settings shared by Taylor in his tips. These include the ideal lens, focal length, and any accessories you can use for the shoot. He also throws in some caution on how slow you can go with your shutter speed if you choose to use a smaller aperture setting. To ensure sharply focused moon photos, he also recommends setting the mirror lockup of your camera, as well as using a tripod and shutter release.

