Want to get into underwater photography but feel that choosing the best gear for it is overwhelming? That’s understandable given all the factors and technical details required by the genre. Picking a camera alone is already challenging; it becomes even more complicated once you get to other equipment like underwater cases and lighting. Fortunately, there are many photographers who are happy to share their tips to make the search a lot easier.

In the video above, Brent Durand shares eight steps that will help make the selection process easier and more organized. He also cautions in his description that underwater photography gear has many components and accessories. So, if you’re not careful, the price can quickly add up. With his tips, you should be able to narrow down your options based on factors and considerations such as your skill level, budget and what kind of projects you want to do.

