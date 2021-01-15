If you consider yourself as a perfectionist in your photography or other creative endeavors, you’ll always feel unsatisfied with your work. Perfection does not equate to excellence, and we have to be mindful to not let it consume our work. We have to give up that chase if we want to be truly happy about our photography, imperfections and all.

Landscape photographer Ben Horne weighs in on the topic with a quick video above with his own realizations on what makes him feel happy about his own work. As a large format photographer, he has to work with the limitations of his chosen gear and accept that his photos will not always be perfect. However, it also taught him that it’s these very imperfections that add genuineness to his craft.

If you need an extra confidence or inspiration boost for your photography journey this year, you should definitely give this a watch!