Have you ever seen an image or a photography project so clever that it made you go, “Why didn’t I think of that?” This was the topic that Jamie Windsor explored and, as always, masterfully explained in the video above. We’re all looking to create work that works and clicks with our audience, so his insights on how to think of great ideas can help us get closer to crafting that next masterpiece.

Windsor begins by saying that all outstanding creative work ever made all have something in common: they were all built around a good, solid, and innovative idea. However, he also notes that the very nature of ideas makes it difficult to separate what a good idea from a bad idea. To counter this, he believes that there’s a four-step process that can teach us how to come up with great ideas for our creative projects.

