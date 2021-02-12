If you do a lot of color photography, it follows that you’re able to use different colors and various color combinations to bring your work to life. This is where knowledge of the color theory comes in handy.

In a nutshell, color theory is the art and science of matching or contrasting colors with each other. It’s a very powerful tool that maximizes the visual impact of any creative work. In the video above, UK-based travel and adventure photographer James Popsys demonstrates how it works in his photography — particularly color harmony — using a color wheel. Afterwards, he explains why knowing how to see and use color this way will benefit your photography greatly.

A good example of color harmony at work is one of the most popular color combinations we see on social media and even movies: teal and orange. So, it’s definitely a good idea to get more acquainted with the different color harmonies so you can better catch the eyes of your audience and effectively tell a story through color.