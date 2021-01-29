Feeling a bit bored about your photography and want to try something new? You might want give shooting whimsical portraits a go. It’s a fun activity that encourages you to warm up your creative muscles and use your imagination to transform the space you’re working in. They also make great content on social media, if you’re looking for more fresh and engaging stuff to share with your audience.

The folks of Mango Street recently got inspired to give it a go after seeing the whimsical portraits by another photographer duo, Daniel Rueda and Anna Devis. They break down their shooting and editing process in the quick video above, from creating their own props, selecting spaces to serve as their canvas and polishing their snaps using Lightroom and Photoshop.

The shoot is also part of their ongoing Stay Home Photo Challenge Series. If you’re looking for ideas for shooting at home, you might want to check that out as well!